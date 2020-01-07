Services
Martin Funeral Home
1460 George Dieter Drive
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 855-8881
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home
1460 George Dieter Drive
El Paso, TX 79936
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Restlawn Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Jay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Alice Jay


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Alice Jay Obituary
Mary Alice Jay

El Paso - Mary Jay arrived in El Paso, Texas on October 5,1923 and at the age of 96 departed to join her many loved ones in heaven on January 5, 2020. Mary will be reunited with her parents Thomas M. C. Harrison and Hazel Reese Harrison, her husband of 51 years James, son Stephen, her three brothers, Tom, Ben, Gene and her sister Edith. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Dorren Rahnefeld and Roberta Durbin, grandchildren Kandyce Lafleur [Kevin], Richard D. Snow Jr. [Dena], James Durbin [Linda], Deborah Shand [Benjamin], ten great grandchildren and her beloved nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Friday, January 10th from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Martin Funeral Home East, Graveside will be Saturday, January 11th at 11 a.m. at Restlawn Memorial Park.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -