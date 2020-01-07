|
Mary Alice Jay
El Paso - Mary Jay arrived in El Paso, Texas on October 5,1923 and at the age of 96 departed to join her many loved ones in heaven on January 5, 2020. Mary will be reunited with her parents Thomas M. C. Harrison and Hazel Reese Harrison, her husband of 51 years James, son Stephen, her three brothers, Tom, Ben, Gene and her sister Edith. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Dorren Rahnefeld and Roberta Durbin, grandchildren Kandyce Lafleur [Kevin], Richard D. Snow Jr. [Dena], James Durbin [Linda], Deborah Shand [Benjamin], ten great grandchildren and her beloved nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Friday, January 10th from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Martin Funeral Home East, Graveside will be Saturday, January 11th at 11 a.m. at Restlawn Memorial Park.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020