Mary Alice Peden
5/29/37 - 10/13/20
Mary Alice Peden, 83, resident of Lewisville Texas, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. Mary was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Born on May 29, 1937 in Ardmore Oklahoma she lived an amazing life. She married the love of her life on March 19, 1956. During the 59 years they were married she enjoyed the adventures and travels at every military based the army stationed them. Along the way she met many life long friends including Rosemary Eyman, Ann Niethamer, Jeannie Morril, Lynn Urrutia, Pat Temperley, Faith Edwin and the list could go on for days! Mary began painting and became an accomplished amateur artist after attending art school in Germany. She enjoyed being a member of The Women's department Chamber of Commerce, Retired Officer's Wives Club of Ft. Bliss Texas and a former member of UTEP Texas Women's Auxiliary. Mary enjoyed celebrating life each and everyday! After Ron retired, they enjoyed traveling in the RV for quiet long weekends in the peaceful mountains of Ruidoso. She moved to Dallas to be closer to her granddaughter Jenny in the spring, and enjoyed visiting with her great-grandchildren and making new friends. Mary is preceded in death by her husband Col Ronald Lee Peden US Army (retired), her son Ronald Marc Peden, sister Betty Caroll, and parents Herbert (Doc) and Beulah Clayton. Mary is survived by her sons Bryan Peden, Gary Peden and his wife Glaudia, Chris Peden and his wife Anna. Grandchildren Jennifer Buck and her husband Justin Buck, Kelly Peden, great-grandchildren McKenzie Buck and Samuel Buck.
Please join us for a virtual service on Sunday October 18, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. We have decided to have the services both in person and virtually so everyone is able to attend both near and far. Please visit mulkeymasonlewisville.com
for more details, or call 972-436-4581.
Mary will join Ron at the Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.