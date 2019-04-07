|
Mary Alice Reveles
El Paso - Mary Alice Reveles, 83, Respected Ysleta Del Sur Pueblo Tribe elder, passed away April 2, 2019. Daughter of Anastasio Duran Guerra and Lilia Grijalva. Graduated from Ysleta High School 1955, married Magdaleno Reveles March 30, 1957. Shared their lives for 48 years before his passing October, 2005. Beloved mother of Helen Reveles, Joseph Reveles, Arthur Reveles (deceased), Margaret Osuna, Rita Larios, Enedina McLean, Anna Alonso, and Edward Reveles. Loving grandmother of twenty grandchildren and twenty-one great grandchildren. Devoted parishioner of Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, member of Altar Society, Eucharistic Ministry, St. Vincent de Paul Society, Guadalupanas, and God's Kitchen. Visitation: Monday, April 8th, 2019 5:00-9:00 PM with Rosary at 7:00 PM at Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 N. Carolina Drive. Funeral Mass: Tuesday, April 9th, 2019 10:00 AM at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mary Alice's name to:
Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church Building Fund. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home, 915-598-3332.
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 7, 2019