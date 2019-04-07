Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 598-3332
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Reveles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Alice Reveles

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Alice Reveles Obituary
Mary Alice Reveles

El Paso - Mary Alice Reveles, 83, Respected Ysleta Del Sur Pueblo Tribe elder, passed away April 2, 2019. Daughter of Anastasio Duran Guerra and Lilia Grijalva. Graduated from Ysleta High School 1955, married Magdaleno Reveles March 30, 1957. Shared their lives for 48 years before his passing October, 2005. Beloved mother of Helen Reveles, Joseph Reveles, Arthur Reveles (deceased), Margaret Osuna, Rita Larios, Enedina McLean, Anna Alonso, and Edward Reveles. Loving grandmother of twenty grandchildren and twenty-one great grandchildren. Devoted parishioner of Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, member of Altar Society, Eucharistic Ministry, St. Vincent de Paul Society, Guadalupanas, and God's Kitchen. Visitation: Monday, April 8th, 2019 5:00-9:00 PM with Rosary at 7:00 PM at Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 N. Carolina Drive. Funeral Mass: Tuesday, April 9th, 2019 10:00 AM at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mary Alice's name to:

Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church Building Fund. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home, 915-598-3332.
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hillcrest Funeral Home
Download Now