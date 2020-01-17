|
|
Mary Ann Wilcox Christie Leslie
Nov 14, 1924- Nov 10, 2019 (94 yrs.)
Mary Ann was the daughter of Mary Hill Wilcox and Robert Harvey Wilcox, born in El Paso, Texas. She was preceded in death by Connie Elizabeth Christie, John P. Christie, and Douglas Leslie, her parents, and sister Nancy Lee Wilcox Elliott. She is survived by her sister Jean Campbell Price, and her daughters Carol Christie Reed and Cathie Christie Lockhart.
She attended El Paso High School, where she was school beauty, later attending El Paso College of mines (UTEP), where she was Pledge class president of Delta, Delta, Delta, played drums in the drum corps, and made straight A's. The summer after her freshman year, she met and married Lt. John Christie who was stationed in Ft. Bliss, Texas during the War. They married in 1944 at "St. Mary's at Hill" a little countryside chapel built by her grandparents in 1920. Her parents, two sisters, and other family members were also married there.
Mary Ann was known for planning fun adventures. She formed the hiking club, the picnic club, and many other fun get-togethers that became rituals. Mary Ann loved traveling and spent many holidays in Mexico, inviting friends, going deep-sea fishing, visiting the National Parks, and Europe. She also loved telling people she drove trucks. The oil well, gin-pole truck was her favorite with 16 speeds.
For 30 years they traveled between El Paso and San Antonio, in the oil business, spending two weeks each month in south Texas. She counted every mile traveled and despite being away, diligently kept her longtime friends. After John's death in 1989, she married Douglas Leslie, a retired educator. They enjoyed living in San Antonio for 12 years, entertaining and traveling. She loved her home there, but after being widowed 12 years, at the age of 90, her doctors advised her to live closer to family. She sold her home, moved to Dallas and lived in an elegant independent living facility close to Carol.
She is survived by her daughters: Carol Reed and Cathie Lockhart; her grandchildren: John David Reed, Rachel Reed Allen, Grant Turner Lockhart; and Charles Wilcox Lockhart. She had 5 great grandchildren Gibson Earl Allen, Eleanor Reed Allen, James Dylan Reed, Grace Elizabeth Lockhart, and Simone Kathryn Lockhart. Memorial services will be held in El Paso at the church of St. Clements on February 22 at 11 a.m.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 17 to Feb. 16, 2020