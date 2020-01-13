|
In Loving Memory Of
Mary Barbara McDonald
5/25/1945-1/15/2014
Dear Mom and Barbara, my love...
It has been six years since you have left us and we have truly struggled because this has been a most difficult time that we have had to encounter. We miss your wonderful presence, your warm smile, but most importantly, your unconditional love you had for us. Ever since you left us, we have not stopped talking about the things we would do together every day. We truly cherish the beautiful memories together, especially when we laughed, smiled and cried. We know that you are our Guardian Angel that is constantly watching over us. We feel you in our hearts and will always be with us.
With Love Always,
The McDonald Family: John Sr., Mitch, John Jr., wife Virginia, grandson John-John, sisters Roseanne Mattingly, Kathy Martin, brother Leo Wanstreet, sister-in-law Barbara Stockmeyer
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020