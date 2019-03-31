|
|
Mary Catherine (Glenn) Leverett
Georgetown - Mary Catherine (Glenn) Leverett, 88, of Georgetown, Texas passed away on January 8, 2019.
"Mary Cee" was born on July 29, 1930 to loving parents Roy and Catherine Dora (Flood) Glenn in Fort Stockton, Texas. "Mary Cee" married Charles Whitham "Lucky" Leverett on May 27, 1951 in Carlsbad, New Mexico and raised their family in El Paso, Texas. This week they reunited in heaven.
She worked for El Paso Natural Gas, the Sun Bowl Association, the University of Texas at El Paso, and SWIG Cotton; retiring in 1991. She held positions in several civic organizations; including as president of both the Ysleta Jr. Women's Club and the Assistance League of El Paso.
Mary Cee Leverett is survived by her daughters, Leah L. Baker (Jim) of Georgetown, Texas, and Fay L. Crider (Ellison) of Corpus Christi, Texas; son, Glenn Whitham Leverett (Lisa) of El Paso, Texas; grandsons, Nick Johnson (Svetlana), Dale Baker, Jason W. Leverett, Tyler Sonntag, and Eric Sonntag (Jenifer); granddaughters, Bethany B. Stickel (Zane), Catherine B. Vargas (Jesse), Lauren C. McAnally (Bryan), Jaclyn L. Wasson (Zach); great-grandchildren: Nikita, Tanya, and Dennis Johnson; Isaac and Selah Stickel; Jessica, James, Brooke, and Carolynn Vargas; Brady and Ellie McAnally; and Adam Wasson; sister-in-law, Christine Glenn; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, C.W. "Lucky" Leverett; parents, Roy and Catherine Glenn; brothers, Roy L. Glenn, William C. Glenn, and Phillip W. Glenn; and sister, Mildred Bowers.
Delayed Services will be in El Paso, Texas on April 5, 2019. Graveside service will be at 11:00am at Fort Bliss Cemetery. A Rosary will be said starting at noon followed by a Memorial Service at 1:00pm both to be held at Martin Funeral Home 128 N. Resler. In lieu of flowers, please contribute in Mom's honor to UTEP or Assistance League.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 31, 2019