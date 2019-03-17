Services
Sunset Funeral Homes-West - El Paso
480 North Resler
El Paso, TX 79912
(915) 587-4408
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes-West - El Paso
480 North Resler
El Paso, TX 79912
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Ft. Bliss National Cemetery
5200 Fred Wilson
View Map
El Paso - MARY CATHERINE SHARP of Anthony Texas lost her battle with cancer and entered into the hands of her Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the age of 83. She was a loving wife, of 62 years, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother and will be greatly missed. Mrs. Sharp was a longtime educator and PE coach in the Canutillo school district where she taught for over 30 years. She is survived by her loving husband Charles Stanley Sharp, her beloved daughters;

Dianna VanTassell, Donna Sharp ,Denise Wurm and her husband Anthony Wurm, Debbie Davis and her husband Sal Gonzalez, her brother Donald Vigerust, her beloved grandchildren; Jennifer VanTassell, Matthew VanTassell, Christopher Wurm, Sean Wurm, Ryan Wurm, Ty Davis, Payden Tutrone, Makayla Gonzalez, great-grandchildren; Madisyn Guerrero, Bryceton Tutrone and Braelyn Tutrone. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, one brother, her son in laws, Kenny Henderson and Cory Davis and one grandchild Michael Van Tassell. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at Sunset Funeral Home-West. Graveside Service will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 11:00AM at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery, 5200 Fred Wilson. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-West, 480 N. Resler Dr. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 17, 2019
