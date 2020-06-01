Mary Cunningham HooverEl Paso - Mary Cunningham Hoover 1/15/1928-05/18/2020Born in El Paso, Texas, the first child of Dr Charles Leslie (Jake) Cunningham and Margaret Hardie Cunningham.Mary had two sisters, Betty who married Bob Squires, both deceased, and Margaret (Margie) deceased, who married Arthur K. Gorman deceased.Mary married Joseph R. Hoover in 1948 and lived on the family cotton farm in Fabens for 15 years. Their daughter, Molly Smith and her son, Reed Hardie Smith, died in an automobile accident in 1997.Mary is survived by her son, Joseph Renick Hoover Jr., his wife Chellie and their children Matthew and Jacob, and Molly's son's Renick Hoover Smith and Bradford Charles Smith.Mary is also survived by Art and Margie Gorman's children Peggy, Mary, Louise, Allie, Art Jr, Charlie, Kathleen, and Patricia.; Bob and Betty Squires children Rob Jr, Mary Flo and Margaret, and; her sister in-law Louann Feuille and her children Cita, Dick, Bito, Jim ,and Margaret and all of their spouses and children, and sister-in law Sandra and her step-children Rob III, Ruth, Doak and David their spouses and children. She gives thanks to her precious friends Diana Ortiz, Berta Ortiz, Heidi Penia, and Ricardo and Herminia Hermosio who lovingly cared for her in her twilight years.Mary attended Crockett Elementary School where she was elected Class President and occasionally walked to school on her hands. She attended Austin High School where she was "Most Athletic Girl" and Queen of Austin-in-Action. She won the Kids Rodeo in 1943 and won the State Inter Scholastic League Tennis Championship in Austin in 1945. She enrolled in the U of Arizona in Tucson and pledged Kappa Kappa Gamma. While she was there she won the School Tennis Championship twice, was elected to "Spurs" (honor society), was Rodeo Queen (won team tying event) and traveled to Philadelphia where she and her partner won the National Junior Tennis Doubles Event, and also won the Sportsmanship Award. Later the university inducted her into the U of A Sports Hall of Fame.Joe and Mary hosted many foreign visitors who were the clients of his dad, Robert T. Hoover , a local cotton merchant and farm owner. When the National Cotton Council met in El Paso, they and their neighbors staged a "train hold up" of the member's train when it stopped in Fabens on the way to their El Paso destination. They hauled them off the train and fed them lunch at four different farms.They moved from the farm to El Paso in 1963, so their children could attend school. They lived in the family home on 701 Cincinnati for three years, now known as the "Hoover House". It was donated to UTEP by Joe's mom, Louisiana, after her husband Robert T. Hoover passed away.Joe and Mary were avid UTEP fans of Basketball and Football for many long years. Mary served on the Sun Carnival Board as chairman of the Coronation with Helen Broaddus, and designed and built the stage for the Coronation of the Sun Queen. Joe and Mary played Bridge at the Bridge Center on Yandell Blvd with lifelong friends.An avid golfer, she won a Club Championship at El Paso Country Club, twenty one Club Championship at Coronado Country Club, two Southwestern Tournaments throughout the region, three City Championships and two Campestre Country Club tournaments in Juarez, to name just a few. All her golf friends were fondly referred to as her competitors by her son. With her partner Joe, they won the "Couples" tournament in Silver City several times. Along with her induction into the University Hall of Fame, she was inducted into the "El Paso Sports Hall of Fame and the "El Paso Golf Hall of Fame". She is written about in Ray Sanchez Book "El Paso's Greatest Sports Heroes I have known"Mary was a member and president of "Comadres", the National Society of the Colonial Dames and Junior League of El Paso. Active at the Church of St Clement, she was the first woman to serve on the Vestry, and she also served on the Search Committee and the Women of St Clement. She wrote and published with Louis McKee a book about the windows of the Church of St. Clement filled with picture of the windows her daughter Molly took, along with descriptions of them titled, "To The Glory of God and In Loving Memeory of …".Service will be held at the Church of St Clement on 06/26/2020. Joe's and Mary's Ashes will be strewn together in the church garden from 1:00PM. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM. Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic please RSVP to mhcho4@aol.com if you will be attending the Celebration of Life Service at the Church of Saint Clement, so they can accommodate attendees. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Church of St Clement.