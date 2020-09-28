1/1
Mary Dadich
Mary Dadich

El Paso - Mrs. Mary "Marie" Dadich, 93, passed away on September 22, 2020. She had been a resident of El Paso since 1958. She retired from Civil Service and was a member of St. Raphael Catholic Church. Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Matthew Dadich and son-in-law, Bill O'Rourke. She is survived by her daughter, Deanne O'Rourke, grandson-Billy O'Rourke (wife-Jackie), granddaughter-Erin O'Rourke (partner-Eric Gil), and great-grandsons-Will O'Rourke and Nicholas Gil. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM with a Rosary at 3:00 PM, Sunday, October 04, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Homes-East, 750 N. Carolina. Interment will be held at 10:30 AM, Monday, October 05, 2020 at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your church or favorite charity.






Published in El Paso Times from Sep. 28 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
OCT
4
Rosary
03:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
OCT
5
Interment
10:30 AM
Fort Bliss National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 594-4424
