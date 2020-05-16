|
|
Mary Elizabeth Wood McPhail
El Paso - Mary Elizabeth (Wood) McPhail, 86, lived a fulfilled life in El Paso, Texas, for over 48 years. She was born in Brooklyn, New York, to Etta Johnson Wood and Joseph Wood on November 5, 1933. Soon after birth, Mary's parents moved to Clinton, North Carolina and resided with Etta's mother Estella Johnson. Grandma Johnson not only provided parental guidance, she also instilled in each of her grandchildren faith in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Mary was raised in the church, along with her siblings. They all became members of Lisbon Street Missionary Baptist Church. Growing up, Mary participated in the Junior and Young Adult choirs. She also participated in the Baptist Training Union each Sunday afternoon. Her hobbies included making ceramics, bingo, and crocheting/knitting. She also had a passion for gardening that she honed through adulthood. Mary attended Sampson Training School (which later became Sampson High School), where she graduated in 1953.
Mary was married to William McPhail (deceased) and settled in Clinton, North Carolina. They were married for 54 years. Within their union two children were born, Lebron P. McPhail and Pelma (McPhail) Willmott.
Mary continued her pursuit in education at El Paso Community College and earned her certification as a Nursing Assistant. She retired from Providence Hospital in El Paso, TX. Upon retirement, she also provided home healthcare services as a nursing assistant.
Mary was a devoted and loving mother. She was a beloved big sister, aunt, and grandmother. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, William McPhail; brother, Robert (Bobby) Wood; and her sister, Marie (Wood) Boykin. She is survived by her son and daughter: Lebron McPhail (Charlotte) of Palmer, AK; and Pelma (McPhail) Willmott of El Paso, TX. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Valencia McPhail of Washington, DC; Kendra McPhail and Julian McPhail of Palmer, AK; Lee Willmott (Monique) and Latasha Willmott of El Paso, TX. Also, she is survived by her sister Maggie (Wood) Williams of Clinton, NC; nephews Robert Wood, Jr. of Sicklerville, NJ, Nicola Wood of Sacramento, CA, and Dexter Boykin of Fayetteville, NC; nieces Ramona Williams Carr of Columbia, SC and Etta Rose (Marion) Linen of Ridgeway, SC.
Public Visitation will be from 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM, Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass. A Private Funeral Service for immediate family only will be from 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM, Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass. Private Funeral Service will be livestreamed at the Sunset Funeral Homes Facebook page. Private Interment will take place at Fort Bliss National Cemetery, Thursday, May 21, 2020. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times from May 16 to May 17, 2020