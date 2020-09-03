Mary Esther Minjares
El Paso - Mary Esther Minjares, age 67, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Thursday, August 27, 2020. She dedicated her life to loving her family and being in service to others. She passed of complications due to Covid, and in her fight, with the support of Elenitza Modesto, she was able to trailblaze a program for convalescent plasma in El Paso. Over the last few weeks, the city has been able to fulfill all plasma requests. She would be so pleased to know that she was able to help so many others.
Mary Esther was born on November 2, 1952 in El Paso, TX to Carlos and Magdalena Telles. She began working at Farah in 1973 and over her career she worked her way to Senior Vice President at Tropical Sportswear Int. and Helen of Troy. She balanced work with play hitting the slot machines in Vegas.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 50 years, Fernie Minjares, daughters Sandra Spencer (Mark), Christina Minjares (Shaun), and her beloved grandsons Alec Spencer and Ethan Spencer. Also surviving her are her sister, Rosemary Telles and brothers David Telles and Charlie Telles in addition to numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
We would like to thank the Covid ICU Nursing staff at Sierra Medical for stepping in to love and care for her as if she was their own mother.
Due to current gathering restrictions, services celebrating her life will be delayed until further notice. Mary Esther was beam of light, hope and love to many, we would appreciate if you could share your happiest memories or condolences to the guest book. In lieu of flowers, the family graciously asks for donations to be made in her name to causes close to her heart: MD Anderson Cancer Center (https://www.mdanderson.org/donors-volunteers/donate/honor-loved-ones.html
) or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Those who were blessed to know her, know she was the perfect mix of strong, kind, smart and compassionate. There was no one like her, she will be dearly missed. "Love you to the moon and back".