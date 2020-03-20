Services
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 755-4494
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
View Map
Mary Ethelyn Atkinson

Mary Ethelyn Atkinson Obituary
Mary Ethelyn Atkinson

El Paso - Absent from the body and face to face with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at the age of 95. Mary Ethelyn Atkinson was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother and will be dearly missed. Mary was preceded in death by her beloved parents, father, Robert Elijah Wallen, mother, Fredonia Mabelle Carr, and loving husband, Bobby Atkinson. She is survived by her beloved children, son, James R. Childress and daughter, Mary Ann Gillispie. Mary also leaves behind to cherish her memory, 8 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 15 loving great-great grandchildren. She attended Austin High School, El Paso, Texas and a member of the Austin ROTC. She was a lifetime member of the El Paso Women's Chamber of Commerce. She will be laid to rest on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. All Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home - Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass. Please visit Mrs. Atkinson's online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020
