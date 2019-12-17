Resources
More Obituaries for Mary McLaughlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Fipps McLaughlin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Fipps McLaughlin Obituary
Mary Fipps McLaughlin

Mary Fipps McLaughlin passed away on December 15, 2019

She was born to Phil & Irene Fipps on May 2, 1948.

She is survived by her husband Jim McLaughlin, her two children Amy Christian and Russell McLaughlin and spouse Catherine. Step-son Steve McLaughlin and spouse Lana and 6 grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -