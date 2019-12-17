|
|
Mary Fipps McLaughlin
Mary Fipps McLaughlin passed away on December 15, 2019
She was born to Phil & Irene Fipps on May 2, 1948.
She is survived by her husband Jim McLaughlin, her two children Amy Christian and Russell McLaughlin and spouse Catherine. Step-son Steve McLaughlin and spouse Lana and 6 grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019