Mary Fraga Armendariz
Mary Fraga Armendariz

El Paso - Mary Fraga Armendariz made her transition to a more Beautiful Life on August 17, 2020 at the age of 88. Mom was born in El Paso, Texas on January 19, 1932 and was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church. If you knew Maria, Mary, La Mary, Mary la del banco or Holy Mary mother of 6, as she used to say, you knew you had a friend for Life. Mom was quite the comedienne, she loved telling jokes and often times couldn't get through her own punchlines without bursting into tears from laughter. She was caring and loving and always remembered a face, names, not so much, especially when it came to her own children. After suffering a massive stroke in February of 2020, she fought for six months like the true warrior she was. Mom was preceded in death by her parents Nestor & Epigmenia Morales, brothers Pete & Tony Morales, sisters Carmen Duran & Rosalia (Chalia) Casillas, husband Paul Armendariz and her son Thomas Fraga. Thank You so much Mom, Grandma, Great Grandma, Mother-In-Law and friend. You will be sorely missed! We Love you, your daughter Melinda Fornero (Dan) and your sons, Ray (Alma), Mike (Melissa), Tony (Raquel) & Robert Fraga. You will live on forever in the hearts of your 13 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services will be limited and held privately for immediate family members only on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Hillcrest Funeral Home 1060 N. Carolina Dr. Visitation from 8:00am - Noon with the recitation of the Rosary at 9:00am followed by internment at Mount Carmel Cemetery at 1:00pm.






Published in El Paso Times from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
9155983332
