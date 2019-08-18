|
Mary G. Ortiz
El Paso -
4.22.24-8.14.19
Our mother entered Heaven's gate on August 14 and was greeted by our dad, Luis Ortiz and sister, Jeannie Martinez. Mom was always there for us and each of us felt the love that she had for us. She was kind hearted, smart, and one of the bravest persons that we ever knew. She was a remarkable cook, enjoyed painting, and most of all, she enjoyed family. She was the definition and example of LOVE.
Survivors include 4 daughters, Mary Gonzalez, Gloria Mora (Gilbert), Debra Gaytan (Arturo), and Elizabeth Botello (Rene), 26 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, 3 great, great grandchildren, and sisters, Katherine Cuellar and Rosemary Melendez.
Visitation will be Monday, August 19, 2019 from 9am to 12:30pm with Rosary at 11:00am at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Funeral mass to follow at St. Mark Parish at 1:00pm with interment at Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 18, 2019