|
|
Mary Grace Trujillo Nuñez
El Paso - Mary Grace Trujillo Núñez, 73, passed away on April 13, 2019 at her home in El Paso, Texas. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM with the Vigil at 7:00 PM on Thursday, April 25, 2019 Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central, 3839 Montana Ave. El Paso, Texas 79903. Mass will be at 12:15 PM, Friday, April 26 at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Burial will follow at 1:30 PM at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery. Pallbearers are Nehemias Núñez Jr., Christopher Núñez, Nehemias L. Núñez III, Roger Bernal, Ralph Nickels, and Steve Richardson.
Mary Grace Trujillo Núñez was born in Los Lunas, New Mexico to Anastacio and Adelina Trujillo on March 9, 1946. She graduated from Las Lunas High School. She married Nehemias V. Núñez in El Paso, Texas. She worked as a C.N.A. for almost 40 years at Horizon Healthcare Center in El Paso.
Mary Grace (as known by her family and friends) was a career caregiver, devoted wife, all-around loving person, an avid reader and lover of books, enjoyed quiet, peace and serenity, and being around the people she loved and cared for. She was a hard worker whose strength and work ethic helped her through many obstacles. Although a quiet person, she left a positive impression on all those she met.
Mary Grace is preceded in death by her parents, husband Nehemias V. Núñez, daughter Emily T. Núñez, brothers Leonardo (Leo) and Robert (Bobby) Trujillo, and sisters Ursula Aragon, Bennie Bernal and Melissa (Mela) Anzures.
Mary Grace is survived by her sons Nehemias (Nemy) N. Núñez and his wife Franchesca (Fran), Christopher Núñez and his wife Katrina (Katie), brother Eliceo (Cheo) Trujillo, and grandchildren Nehemias (Larry) L. Núñez III, Nathaniel B. Núñez, Isaiah C. Núñez, Isabel E. Núñez, and numerous nephews and nieces.
The family of Mary Grace wishes to extend our sincere thanks to
Esther Apuan Sanchez, Aurora Apuan, and Paul Apuan.
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2019