Mary Haggerty Mclaughlin
El Paso - Mary Haggerty McLaughlin, known to all as Molly, was born December 5th, 1950 in El Paso, Texas and passed peacefully in her sleep, August 8th, 2020. Molly started her career as a nurse aid, graduated from Loretto Academy, then became an LVN. After receiving her BSN from Texas Woman's University, she was Commissioned in the Army Nurse Corp. and served as 1LT at William Beaumont Medical Center. Upon discharge she worked as a nurse for Southern Pacific RR while completing her Masters in Hospital Administration. She worked at various hospitals and retired after 22 years with the El Paso VA. Molly was truly a kind and gentle person adored by those who worked along side her and the Vets she lovingly cared for.
Survived by her devoted husband, lover, and best friend of over 44 years, Michael McLaughlin and their sons: Scott Alan McLaughlin, his wife Jamie and their children Corwin, Faith and Tara; son Kelly Michael McLaughlin; son Lt Col Patrick McLaughlin, his wife Michelle and their children Claire, Celia, and Katherine.
She is also survived by her siblings and their families: Patrick Haggerty; Michael Haggerty and his wife Cindy; Brian Haggerty and his wife Audrey; Bridget Maxwell; Jeremiah Haggerty and his wife Silvia; and sister-in-law Mary Ellen Haggerty.
She was preceded in death by her parents Richard and Eleanor Haggerty, and siblings Sean Haggerty, Timothy Haggerty, Daniel Haggerty, and Kathleen Burds.
In private, Molly embraced the adventure of mentoring Boy Scouts, high school athletes, and troubled youths. Whether they knew her for a moment, or a lifetime, Molly's smiling, jovial spirit inspired all who met her to see the best within themselves and achieve dreams they did not know they could reach. Her loss is felt deeply by the thousands of lives she was privileged to have touched and who now mourn her passing.
Molly deeply believed: Shed not tears for me but know that all who believe in Him shall find an everlasting home with our Lord Jesus Christ.
Rest well with our Lord and Savior, My Sweet Molly.
Visitation will be from 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM with Rosary at 1:00 PM, Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast 4631 Hondo Pass. Interment will take place at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
