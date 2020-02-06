|
|
Mary Helen DuBose
Anthony - Mary Helen DuBose, age 80, of Anthony, Texas passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Mary Helen was born in Marion County, Alabama where she lived for 17 years until she traveled the world with her late husband, Neil DuBose, of Crossville, Alabama with the United States Army. She enjoyed country-western dancing, long country rides, sewing, reading, visiting her home state of Alabama, watching her favorite football team (Roll Tide!) and spending time with her beloved family. She was preceded in death by her sister Gae Robertson and brothers Bruce and Bob Smith. She is survived by her partner of 32 years, Charles McCullough; daughter, Sandra Garza and her husband Raul Garza Jr; son, Ronnie DuBose and his wife Becky, grandchildren; Tara and Miguel A. Sotomayor III, Samantha Garza, Nathaniel Garza, Jacob DuBose and Joshua DuBose and four great grandchildren; Izaiah, Zoe, Hazel and Zavana Sotomayor. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Hillcrest Funeral Home West, 5054 Doniphan Drive, El Paso, TX at 3:00 P.M.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020