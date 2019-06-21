|
|
Mary Herlinda Olivas
- - Mary Herlinda Olivas, 83, was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. On Sunday, May 26, 2019 she died peacefully at home and was taken up to Heaven in the loving arms of our Lord Jesus. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Ricardo, who cared for her with the utmost love, devotion, and dedication for many years while she battled illness. Mary is also survived by her four children: Belinda; Araceli; Ricardo Jr. and his wife Emily; and Susana and her husband Brandon; her brother Ernesto and his wife Pam; her nine grandchildren: Joshua, Jaron, Sarah, Jaden, Bailey, Madelyn, Austin, Brock and Braun; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, on 5005 Love Rd., El Paso, TX 79922. In lieu of flowers, and in honor of Mary's lifelong love of music, the family requests that donations be made to the St. Mark's School Fine Arts Center.
Published in El Paso Times on June 21, 2019