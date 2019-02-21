Services
Funeraria del Angel - Restlawn
8817 Dyer
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 751-1287
Service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Burial
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Restlawn Memorial Park
Mary (Yepez) Holland Obituary
Mary Yepez Holland, 75, passed away peacefully on Jan. 4, 2019. She was an award winning crocheter, Halloween costume maker, bowler and an amazing cook. Mary is survived by her husband Floyd, her 4 children and 8 grandchildren. Mary was born in El Paso, TX, the 4th of 8 siblings. She graduated with honors from Thomas Jefferson High School.
A visitation and service will be held at Funeraria del Angel Restlawn from 4-7pm on Friday, Feb. 22. She will be laid to rest with her family at Restlawn Memorial Park at 11am on Saturday, Feb. 23.
Published in El Paso Times on Feb. 21, 2019
