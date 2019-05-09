Services
San Jose Funeral Home-Fabens
300 W Main St
Fabens, TX 79838
(915) 764-2254
Service
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:00 AM
First Christian Church
501 Fabens Rd.,
Fabens, TX
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Evergreen Cemetery
4301 Alameda,
El Paso, TX
View Map
Mary Jane Prentiss Bills Obituary
Mary Jane Prentiss Bills

Fabens - MARY JANE PRENTISS BILLS (April 1, 1927 - May 5, 2019).

Mary Jane Prentiss Bills was born in El Paso, Texas on April 1, 1927 to Parker and Fannie Prentiss and grew up in a family of five girls. After working her way through college and earning a business degree from Texas Western College, she married Richard "Dickie" Bills. He always said that he took one look at Mary Jane and never looked back; she was the only one for him and, for almost 70 years, they created a beautiful way of life on a farm in Fabens, Texas.

Flowers, hummingbirds, the color blue, and chocolate always made her happy. She was an artist, a skilled seamstress and played the piano. She met the challenges of 92 years of living with grace and determination. At age 86, she escaped from armed robbers in her home and later, while on the stand during a pre-trial deposition, calmly stared across the courtroom at two of the three perpetrators and precisely described the robbery, detail by detail.

Mary Jane was predeceased by her husband, Dickie Bills. She is survived by three children and their spouses, Rae Ann (Lyle), Randy (Sharon) and Eddie (Laurie); eight grandchildren, Max, Blake, Ford, Alison, Matt, Samantha, Grace and Marian; six great grandchildren, Clara, Lila, Grace, Weston, Hayden and Elle; and her sisters, Betty Jo Andrews, Jennie Mae Prentiss and Bobbye Phillips. A church service will be held at 10:00 am, Monday, May 13, 2019, at the First Christian Church, 501 Fabens Rd., Fabens, Texas 79838, followed by a graveside service at Evergreen Cemetery, 4301 Alameda, El Paso, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the First Christian Church, PO Box 637, Fabens, Texas 79838, or to . Services directed by San Jose Funeral Home-Fabens (915) 764-2254.
Published in El Paso Times on May 9, 2019
