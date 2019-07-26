|
|
Mary Jean Anderson
El Paso - Mary Jean (Jones) Anderson was born on February 23, 1941 in Memphis, Tennessee. She spent her childhood and early years growing up in Detroit, Michigan. She lived in a section of town called Mexican Village and worked at La Paloma Grocery store. It was at this time that she developed a desire to learn to speak Spanish. As a teenager she was outgoing and loved dancing and music. She frequently went to the local dance hall, Graystone Ballroom. During her school years, she attended St. Anne Catholic School. The education that she received from the devoted nuns helped her to become a woman of faith, hope and love all the days of her life. She ultimately graduated from Western High School in Detroit, Michigan. It was at this time that she embarked on a military career in the United States Army in the Women's Army Corp. During her time in the military, she served her country proudly forming many long term friendships. She was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army and married David Edward Anderson in 1964 in Lawton, Ok.
Their marriage was blessed with two children; Dawn Marie and David Edward II. The first time that she visited El Paso, Texas, she knew that she wanted to make it her home because of the warm climate and warm people. She loved both of her homes; Detroit and El Paso deeply. While her children were growing up, she became active in the community to continue her propensity to serve and share with others. She had a unique energy for life as she worked with the PTA of the local schools, became an Avon Representative, continued her education in accounting and worked in many organizations as a bookkeeper. She started to formally study Spanish at El Paso Community College and completed several higher level courses.
When her marriage ended in 1979 and as the kids grew up, she pursued other outside interests. Because of her love of music and singing, she became a member of Sweet Adelines for several years going to various competitions as well as singing at local nursing homes.
She returned to the workforce full time working for the United States Government as a Civil Servant. She enjoyed working in her many positions in various departments including Finance and Accounting and the Department of Public Works. During this time, she welcomed grandchildren; Dane Helmick, Darin Helmick, Aria Mapes and Brianna Mapes. She then welcomed Jon-Michael Hollister, Joshua Hollister and Jeremy Hollister. When she retired, she became a full time "swim" grandma taking the kids to DSSC swim team practice. She loved her grandchildren deeply and was always a positive role model of faith and service. Later in life she still continued to be active by voting, swimming, biking, skating and attending bible studies at St Raphael Catholic Church, where she was a long time parishioner.
In the face of Stage 5 Renal Kidney Failure and Amyloidosis (Liver Malfunction), she remained always faithful, full of love and joy. She was called home on July 22, 2019 surrounded by loved ones, in the comfort of her home. She never hesitated to visit someone sick or assist someone in need of help. She loved so much. Her love of life and her never ending joy will continue on in all the lives she touched. By God's grace, she has achieved a place in heaven.
Mary Anderson is survived by her daughter, Dawn Hollister and her son, David Anderson II. Grandchildren Dane Helmick, Darin Helmick, Aria Mapes, Brianna Mapes, Jon-Michael Hollister, Joshua Hollister, and Jeremy Hollister. Great grand-children Jayden Olivas and Nora Olivas. In addition to her children and grandchildren, she is survived by her niece, Gladys Hale and nephew, Thomas Hale along with countless cousins all in Detroit, MI.
Visitation will be held Sunday July 28, 2019 from 5 - 9 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m. at Martin Funeral Home East 1460 George Dieter El Paso Texas 79936. Funeral Mass will be held Monday July 29, 2019 at 12 p.m. at St. Raphael Catholic Parish 2301 Zanzibar Rd, El Paso Texas 79925 followed by interment at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery at 1:30 p.m.
Published in El Paso Times on July 26, 2019