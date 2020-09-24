Mary Karam Davis
El Paso - Mary Karam Davis of El Paso, Texas passed away peacefully on September 18, 2020 at the age of 94. She was born on February 12, 1926. The daughter of Lebanese immigrants, she grew up in south El Paso, living behind the grocery store her father owned on South El Paso Street. Her family moved to Coolidge, Arizona where she graduated from high school before moving back to El Paso. She attended Texas Western College, now known as UTEP, and received a degree in Business and Music in 1950.
She married Edwin Gene Davis, the love of her life, in 1955. They were married until his death in 1998. Together they owned and operated several businesses, including Chez Paree' Flowers, where they worked side by side for 39 years until their retirement in 1993. She was a gifted jazz singer who performed often. She co-founded the El Paso Friends of Jazz Society, raising thousands of dollars in scholarships for deserving music students. A kind and compassionate woman, she volunteered many hours for many years with Hospice El Paso, ALSAC, United Way and many other charities.
Mary loved people and she loved life. She never met a stranger. She had a huge personality. She was very witty and funny, and she was the life of every party. She was beautiful inside and out. She always worked hard and helped everyone around her. She was warm, kind and loving. She was adored by all. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Mary's favorite toast was "God bless this house and everyone in it." She will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Davis, her son, David Davis, her parents, Feris and Adele Karam, and her brothers Ted and Eddie Karam. She is survived by her son Phillip Davis and wife Cindy, daughter Sandra Barbeau and husband Glenn, and daughter-in-law Paula Davis; grandchildren Diane Daniels and husband Richard, James Nohinek and wife Ali, Geena Nohinek Lepke and husband Tommy, Gaelyn Davis Carter and husband Evan, Chase Barbeau and wife Kaitlyn, Scott Davis and Nicole Barbeau; great-grandchildren Joshua and Matthew Daniels, Wyatt Carter, and Roman and Adele Nohinek.
A memorial service will take place on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. MST. Because of the pandemic, the service will be limited to immediate family, but the service will be live streamed on the Martin Funeral Home West Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MartinFuneralHomeWest
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice El Paso. www.martinfuneralhomewest.com