Mary Loe Gaudet, 94, passed away on June 23, 2019 in her home in Mountain Park where she lived since the 1950s. Originally from Arcadia, LA, she taught at Wainwright Elementary School and another Northeast school in the 1950s-1970s. She married Army officer Augustine J. Gaudet. She frequently said El Paso is a great place to live because it has no earthquakes, tornados, or floods. She is survived by sons Robert J. Gaudet and Frank Gaudet; grandchildren Robert J. Gaudet, Jr. of El Paso and his wife Karin Gaudet-Asmus, Brandi Gaudet of Foster City, CA, Greg Gaudet of Arlington, TX; and numerous great-grandchildren; and her former Wainwright Elementary students including Tony Award nominee Marty Martin who wrote the script for Viva El Paso at McKelligon Canyon. Burial service on June 26 at 9 am at Ft Bliss cemetery at 5200 Fred Wilson. Viewing at 6-8 pm on June 25 at Sunset Funeral Homes on Hondo Pass.
Published in El Paso Times on June 26, 2019