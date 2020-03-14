|
|
Mary Lou Lopez
El Paso - Our beloved Maria De La Luz was born in Canderlaria Texas on January 6, 1941. She passed away on March 12, 2020 surrounded by family. She is preceded in death by her husband of 49 years David B. Lopez. Mary Lou is survived by her children, David Lopez Jr., Ana Marie Salgado (Ismael), and Edwardo Lopez (Gracie), grandchildren, David Lopez, Monika Lopez, Roger Salgado, Sam Salgado, Alex Salgado, Eddie Lopez, Paola Cabrera and Celeste Lopez.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 N. Carolina Dr. from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a rosary at 6:30 pm. Funeral Mass will be on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at San Antonio De Padua Catholic Church at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina (915)598-3332.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020