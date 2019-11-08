|
Mary Lou Smith
El Paso - Mary Lou Smith (née Mullings) went to be with the Lord on November 3 in El Paso, Texas at the age of 82.
A life-long resident of El Paso, Mary Lou graduated from Austin High School in 1955, worked briefly for the FBI before embarking on a 40+ year career in Life Insurance at the Schuster Insurance Agency/ECA Companies, rising from a Secretary to VP and Partner. After "retiring," she embarked on a new successful 12 year-career as an Interior Designer.
She was a one-of-a-kind, forgiving, unstoppable force-of-nature, who loved: The Lord, her family, spending time with her friends, line-dancing and bringing beauty into people's homes.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, John Gordon Smith and survived by her children: Denise Marie Gillis, William Raymond "Bill" Smith and his wife Cindy Jaime-Smith. Grandchildren: Ryan Smith (wife Amy), Adrian Jaime-Smith (wife Liz), Aric Gillis, Tory Gillis (wife Jennifer), Levi Smith and Elijah Smith. Her Great-Grandchildren: Alyssa, Khaleesi and Harley Quinn Smith; Jackson and John Gillis, and Brenna Lynn Turner.
Mary Lou had a special place in her heart for the El Paso Rescue Mission so please consider donations in lieu of flowers.
Funeral Services are scheduled for Friday, November 15 at Coronado Baptist Church, 501 Thunderbird Dr, El Paso, TX 79912. Visitation will be held from 9am-10am, Funeral Service from 10am-11am with Pastor Mike Woods officiating. She will be interred with her husband at the Ft. Bliss National Cemetery at 1pm.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019