Mary Lou Smith
Mary Lou Smith went to be with the Lord on September 1, 2020. She was born in El Paso, Texas on November 14, 1939. She attended Dudley and Mesita Elementary Schools, El Paso High School, and Texas Western College. She grew up in the Kern Place neighborhood of El Paso, and was a teenage beauty queen, placing 2nd in the Miss Southwest pageant in 1957. She ran the business office for Fredco Painting for thirty years alongside her beloved husband, Fred. Mary Lou was a woman whose faith in God was of the utmost importance in her life. She was loving, witty, charming, optimistic, and saw the best in everyone. She will be remembered for her dedication to her family and friends, and for her strong faith and desire to impart the joy those things brought her to others. She is survived by her daughter Yvonne Carbone of El Paso, TX, sons Earl, wife Phoebe of Round Hill, VA and Lloyd, wife Jen of Wilmington, NC. Grandchildren: Mia and Cameron Smith, Charlotte and Georgia Smith. Preceded in death by devoted husband, Fred E. Smith, brothers William Mayhall, and Robert Mayhall. A memorial service for immediate family will be held in the coming days. Mary Lou will be laid to rest with Fred at Restlawn Memorial Park in El Paso. A participatory online memorial service will be organized soon as well as plans for an in-person remembrance sometime in 2021, when conditions allow. Please contact the family via Facebook to participate in the online memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to the National Osteoporosis Foundation in memory of Mary Lou Smith at https://bit.ly/2F3iiOX
.