Mary Louise Church
El Paso - Mary Lou Church, 95, went to heaven September 22,2020. She was born in Mooreton, North Dakota, August 11, 1925 to Joseph and Mary Hermes and had 9 siblings who have all preceded her in death. She was a long-time resident of El Paso, earned a Registered Nursing degree from St. Francis School of Nursing, worked at Hotel Dieu Hospital and Sierra Medical Center until her retirement. She enjoyed volunteering at VA Services, the Discovery Shop, and Lawrence Welk on Saturdays. She was a devoted wife to John Church for 53 years who preceded her in death. Survived by 5 beautiful daughters. Penny Church, Jerri (Ralph) Escobedo, Mary Jo Church, Cindy (Mike) Shea and Margaret Ann (Martin) Correa. 11 Grandchildren, Jena Ray, John Bridges, Rosalie Escobedo, John Escobedo, Joanna Escobedo, Lee Christine (David)Armstrong, Keith (Lindsey) Campos, Michaela Anne Shea, Christopher Correa, Jamie Correa, Brianna (Andrew)Jaramillo. 6 Great Grandchildren, Kason, CJ, JJ, Taylor Ann, Ollie and Willie. Mary Lou "GG" loved spending time with all her Grand and Great-Grands! She was a loyal, joyful, kind and compassionate woman of God. Committed to her faith, family& friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Visitation will be at 10:00 AM, Eulogy at 11:00 AM, and Rosary at 12:00 PM, on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass. Private Interment will follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery for family only due to COVID-19 Restrictions. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
.
Memorial contributions may be made to: American Heart Association
or The Discovery Shop