Mary Louise Parquette



Lockhart - Mary L. Parquette was born June 30, 1935 to McKinnley Edwards and Louise Edwards in Lockhart, Texas and had been a longtime resident of El Paso, Texas moving here in 1961. She graduated from G. W. Carver High School(Lockhart, Tx) in 1953. Then she went on to study at Prairie View A&M where she graduated as an LVN. Mary started her career in nursing at Breckenridge Hospital in, Austin, Tx. She moved to El Paso, Tx where she continued to worked as a LVN nurse for over 36 years at Providence Hospital until she retired in 2000. Mary also was a longtime member of Unity Missionary Baptist Church. She was once crown "Miss Unity". She served as a musician, where at times she was choir director for both Senior and Junior choirs. She also was the Junior choir director for St. Peter's Missionary Baptist Church for a few years. Mary loved working with the kids and would even pick them up from their homes before practice and dropped them back off afterwards. On April 02, 2019 she lost her battle with her illness and went home to be with her Heavenly Father. She is proceeded in death by her parents, McKinnley Edwards & Louise Edwards, sister; Anna Bell Tewelde, sons; Van Norwood, Vincent Norwood and her only daughter Bridget Rogers Farrow. She leaves a legacy of loved ones to cherish her memory: her longtime companion Elwood Payne of El Paso, Tx, her sons Michael Norwood of El Paso, Tx, Paul Norwood of Albuquerque NM and Nathaniel Rogers of El Paso, Tx, nephew Berhane Shawn Tewelde, Austin, Tx, along with 15 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and other relatives and friends.



Visitation will be from 5:00pm to 9:00pm on Friday, April 05, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Funeral Service will begin at 10:00am on Saturday, April 06, 2019 at Unity Baptist Church, 4601 Maxwell Avenue. Interment will be private. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit our online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary