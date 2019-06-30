|
|
Mary Louise (Mary Lou) Roche Heasley
El Paso - Mary Louise (Mary Lou) Roche Heasley was welcomed into the kingdom of heaven on June 26, 2019 at the age of 87. Mary Lou was born to John Earle Roche and Marcelle Catherine Wilson Roche on October 11, 1931 in an American colony in Monterrey, Mexico. After 12 years of living in Mexico, they moved to El Paso in 1949. Mary Lou attended Dudley Elementary and Middle School and graduated from El Paso High School. She attended Texas Western where she was very active in campus activities as a member of Chi Omega sorority. She graduated in the "Top Ten" in her class.
Mary Lou married the love of her life, Robert Charles Heasley in 1954 at First Baptist Church. They celebrated 65 years of marriage in February. She taught Spanish at Roberts Elementary School and at St. Clement's Parish School. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church and enjoyed her Sunday school class for many years. Mary Lou was involved in El Dedon Verde Garden Club. Her book club friends were near and dear to her heart. She loved flowers in her garden and in her home. She was a fabulous cook and loved trying new gourmet dishes.
Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, Catherine Todd and Patricia Herring. Survivors include her beloved husband Bob, children: John Mark Heasley (Austin), Jennifer Heasley Lambeth (Andy) (El Paso), and Catherine Anne Heasley (Austin). Her three grandchildren were the joy of her life: Mary Catherine Lambeth (Austin), Robert Timberlake Lambeth (Dallas), and Wilson Hamilton Lambeth (San Antonio).
Mary Lou was a devout Christian and looked forward to living eternally in heaven with her Lord and Savior. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Mary Lou exuded love and nurturing in her everyday life. She reached out to others in times of need. Her favorite bible verse was, "Be still and know that I am God." Psalm 46:10
A celebration of Mary Lou's life will be on Monday, July 1st, at 1:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church. Memorial gifts may be given to First Baptist Church of El Paso, 805 Montana (02) or the El Paso Baptist Clinic, 8308 Echo Street (04).
Published in El Paso Times from June 30 to July 1, 2019