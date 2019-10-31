|
Mary Louise White
(September 17, 1919 - October 20, 2019)
Mary Louise White, formerly of El Paso, Texas, passed away in Alexandria, Virginia on October 20th with her loving daughters, Beverly White and Kimberly White Waltrip, by her side. Mary is also survived by her grandchildren, Eric Waltrip and Kristin Lay. Mary is preceded in death by her mother Josephine Forster, father Roy Duncan and brothers Charles Duncan, Waldo Forster and Roy Duncan, Jr. Mary's family is grateful to close friends who played an integral role for many years in Mary's "life well lived". Mary celebrated her 100th birthday in September with family and friends, Mexican food and Mariachis. No services are being planned at this time.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019