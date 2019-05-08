Services
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
(915) 566-3955
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
View Map
Vigil
Thursday, May 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Our Lady of the Light Catholic Church
El Paso - Mary M. Leal, 99, passed away in El Paso, Texas on May 6, 2019. She was born in Balmorhea, Texas. She is preceded in death by her husband Pablo Leal. She is survived by her daughters, Rita Ayub, Juanita L. Vasquez and Teresa Gomez, 8 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with the Vigil to begin at 12:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Ave. The Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Light Catholic Church at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday May 9, 2019 followed by Interment at Fort Bliss National Cemetery at 2:30 p.m.
Published in El Paso Times on May 8, 2019
