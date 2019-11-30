|
Mary M. "Madge" Zuloaga
El Paso - MARY M. "MADGE" ZULOAGA entered into the hands of her Lord on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the age of 92. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and will be greatly missed. Madge's life exemplified, "faith, family, friendships, and serving her community." Madge was preceded in death by her beloved husband Angel Manuel Zuloaga (Manny), her beloved sons; Angel Manuel Zuloaga, Jr. (Skip), Stephen Zuloaga (Stevie), and her great-grandson Everett Leon Hilby. She is survived by her loving children; Richard Zuloaga (Jill), Deborah Zuloaga, Eric Zuloaga (Leticia), Jeffrey Zuloaga (Kaybeth), her pride and joy, her grandchildren Stacie Hilby (Robert A., Jr.), Scott Zuloaga, Kimberly Haarklau (Ryan), Justin Zuloaga, Noah Zuloaga, Jake Zuloaga, and Morgan Zuloaga, and great-grandchildren, Charlotte Hilby and Robert A. Hilby, III.
Madge had a long career in public service including, as Public Information Assistant at the Central Appraisal District; Administrative Assistant, County Commissioner Precinct #4; Executive Director - El Paso Women's Employment and Education; and Administrator of the El Paso County Republican Party.
Madge community and civic service include, being the first Hispanic female appointed by County Commissioner's to serve on R.E. Thomas General Hospital Board of Managers; President and Volunteer of the Year, R.E. Thomason General Hospital Auxiliary; Charter member and President of the Festival Theatre Guild; Member, Office of Economic Development Board; Member, Women's Department of the Chamber of Commerce; Executive Committee, Sun Carnival Association; First Vice President, Desert Hills Garden Club; President ; and Co-Chairman Texas Works Together Mentoring Program.
Texas Governor William P. Clements appointed Madge to the State Commission for the Bi-Centennial of Constitution of the United States of America and to the DHS - Client Self Support Committee.
Madge was awarded "Women of the Year" in Community Service by the El Paso Women's Political Caucus. She proudly served as a Delegate to the 1984 Republican National Convention in Dallas, TX; Delegate to the National Federation of Republican Women's Convention in Louisville, Kentucky; and President of the Westside Republican Women's Club. One of Madge's civic honors was serving as a host for President Ronald Reagan's visit to El Paso, including serving as an interpreter for the President.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 5:00PM to 9:00PM, with Holy Rosary at 7:00PM at Sunset Funeral Home-West. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 10:00AM at St. Luke Catholic Church, 930 E. Redd Rd. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-West, 480 N. Resler Dr. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019