Findlay - Mary Margaret Dean (Peach) passed away on May 31, 2019 at the age of 72 following a courageous battle with Cancer. Peach was born on July 14, 1946 in Findlay Ohio, the daughter of Dick Dean Inman and Betty Loy Inman. She was the second of four children. Peach graduated from Findlay High School in 1964. She attended a local cosmetology school and worked as a hairdresser. In September of 64 she met her future husband Richard (Rick) Dean, a Freshman at Findlay College. They fell in love and were married on June 18, 1966. Rick joined the U.S. Army and after basic training they were stationed at Fort Bliss. Deciding to stay in El Paso after the Army they settled down and raised a family. First was Michelle born in 1971 and then Robert arriving in 1975. A loving Mother, Peach was very involved during Michelle and Robert's school years. She volunteered at their schools, was a Girl Scout leader, and team Mom to the cheerleaders. She became "Mom's Taxi" running the kids and their friends around town. She was known to many of the friends as their second Mom. She held various jobs but the most important thing to her was being a loving Wife, Mother, and Grandmother. She loved the outdoors, camping and fishing with the family all around the southwest. In addition to a tender loving heart, Peach had a fun loving spirit that lifted all those around her. She had a sharp wit and infectious laughter that could not be mistaken. She lived by the motto that "Happiness is not a destination... It is a way of life". Most of all she had a deep love of family and friends. In retirement Peach and Rick spent a lot of time visiting their kids and their spouses and Granddaughter Alexis.



Mary (Peach) was preceded in death by her Mother Betty Inman, Sister Peggy Yoder, and Sister in Law Vicki Inman. She is survived by her Father Dick Inman, Husband Rick Dean, Brothers Herbert Inman and Don Inman, Son Robert Dean with Wife Veronica Dean, Daughter Michelle Lara with Husband Joe Lara, and Granddaughter Alexis Lara. The Dean family would like to express our thanks to the medical staff of Hospitals of Providence - Memorial and Sierra Campuses, Texas Oncology, New Mission Home Care, and Encompass Hospice for their care and professionalism over the past year.



Visitation will be held from 4:00pm to 9:00pm with a Prayer Service at 7:00pm on Thursday, June 06, 2019, Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass Drive. Funeral Service 9:30am on Friday, June 07, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Internment to follow at 11:00am at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.