Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
(915) 566-3955
Mary Martha Williams


1933 - 2020
Mary Martha Williams Obituary
Mary Martha Williams

El Paso - Mary Martha Williams was born Mary Martha Plottner (Barnes) on April 15, 1933 to Joe and Willie Plottner in Picher, Oklahoma, adopted by David A. and Grace Marie Hane Shaw in 1937. She attended Banard Grade School in Tulsa. The family moved to El Paso 1944-45. Martha attended Rusk Grade School and graduated from Austin High School in 1951. She went on to have a family, son Ben Wayne Williams.

Martha married Robert Ben Williams, watchmaker/jeweler, the original founder of Ben Williams Jewelers. The store name and traditions were carried on by Dee Farnham and family. Martha was sidely involved in helping and saving animals and founded Pet Guardian Angel, a non-profit organization for unwanted and unloved animals. She hoped the organization can survive and flourish as a non-profit and assets can be directed to other organizations.

Martha is survived by her companion of 78 years, Roy T. Pribble. She was of the Lutheran faith. She was an avid advocate of animal rights and care. Martha was author-publisher of many subjects about animals, jewelry and other subjects. Interment will be in Ft. Bliss National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions may be sent to Pet Guardian Angel, 14911 McCracken Dr., El Paso, TX 79938.
Published in El Paso Times from May 21 to May 24, 2020
