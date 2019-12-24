|
Mary Pauline Ward
El Paso - Mary Pauline Ward, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother was born on July 16, 1936, in Madison, Wisconsin, and spent the last sixty-two years raising her family in El Paso, Texas. She worked as the Office Manager for Fred Ward Construction Co., the family business for fifty-nine years, and for the El Paso Chapter of The American Red Cross for eight. She was 83 when she passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019. Celebrate her life with us as she is guided home by her Holy Angel to be with our Lord. Visitation will be December 26 from 5 pm to 9 pm at Martin Funeral Home East on George Dieter Dr. with Rosary at 7 pm. Funeral Mass will be at 9 am on Friday, December 27, at St. Stephens Catholic Church with burial at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. She was preceded in death by her parents Rosario Joseph and Mary Virginia Clementi as well as her granddaughter Stephanie Ann Blye. She is survived by her husband, Fred Ward, Daughter Mary DiBonito, Son-in-law David DiBonito, Granddaughter Candice Blye and sisters Jennie Maiella and Sherry Hinrichs.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019