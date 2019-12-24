Services
Martin Funeral Home
1460 George Dieter Drive
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 855-8881
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Pauline Ward

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Pauline Ward Obituary
Mary Pauline Ward

El Paso - Mary Pauline Ward, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother was born on July 16, 1936, in Madison, Wisconsin, and spent the last sixty-two years raising her family in El Paso, Texas. She worked as the Office Manager for Fred Ward Construction Co., the family business for fifty-nine years, and for the El Paso Chapter of The American Red Cross for eight. She was 83 when she passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019. Celebrate her life with us as she is guided home by her Holy Angel to be with our Lord. Visitation will be December 26 from 5 pm to 9 pm at Martin Funeral Home East on George Dieter Dr. with Rosary at 7 pm. Funeral Mass will be at 9 am on Friday, December 27, at St. Stephens Catholic Church with burial at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. She was preceded in death by her parents Rosario Joseph and Mary Virginia Clementi as well as her granddaughter Stephanie Ann Blye. She is survived by her husband, Fred Ward, Daughter Mary DiBonito, Son-in-law David DiBonito, Granddaughter Candice Blye and sisters Jennie Maiella and Sherry Hinrichs.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -