Mary S. Young
El Paso - Mary S. Young, 80, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. She was born on August 25, 1939 in St. Louis, Missouri to William Frederick Stier and Neoma White McCoy. Mary is survived by her nephews, Mark Stier, Michael Stier, Patrick Stier and William F. Stier III; niece, Missy Muzic; sister-in-law Veronica Stier; and her beloved four legged kids, Marbles and Molly. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 10970 Bywood. Inurnment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times on Oct. 6, 2019