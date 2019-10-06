Services
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
10970 Bywood
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary S. Young


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary S. Young Obituary
Mary S. Young

El Paso - Mary S. Young, 80, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. She was born on August 25, 1939 in St. Louis, Missouri to William Frederick Stier and Neoma White McCoy. Mary is survived by her nephews, Mark Stier, Michael Stier, Patrick Stier and William F. Stier III; niece, Missy Muzic; sister-in-law Veronica Stier; and her beloved four legged kids, Marbles and Molly. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 10970 Bywood. Inurnment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.