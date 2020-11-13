1/1
Mary V. Lightbourn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary V. Lightbourn

El Paso - Mary Villalobos Lightbourn, 84 years old, passed away peacefully in her sleep on 11/8/20. Mary was a gentle soul with a generous heart. She was a loving and supportive wife and a completely selfless mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will forever remain in the hearts of those who loved her. Now she belongs to heaven, free from all pain.

She was preceded in death by her Eduardo G. Lightbourn, her husband of 58 of years, her parents Gustavo and Maria Villalobos, brother Fernando Villalobos and sister Marcella Lugo. She is survived by Gustavo Villalobos(brother), Vickie Lightbourn(sister), Frank Villalobos(brother) and Jesse Villalobos(brother). Children include Edward James, Lawrence(Cathy), Laura Lopez, Michael(Tina) and Linda Ruiz(Javier), grandchildren Elena, Edward, Victoria Gallegos(Adam), Christopher, Sarah, Joshua(Megan), Gabrielle, Megan, Tony, Matthew, Nicholas and Max and great-grandchildren Amerie and Abrielle Gallegos.

Visitation will be held on Monday, November 16th 2020 at 4:00 PM at the Martin Funeral Home (3839 Montana Ave, El Paso, TX 79903). A rosary will be held on Monday, November 16th 2020 at 6:30 PM at the same location. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 17th 2020 at 10:00 AM at the same location. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 17th 2020 at the Evergreen Alameda Cemetery (4301 Alameda Ave, El Paso, TX 79905).






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved