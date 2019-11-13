Resources
More Obituaries for MaryAnn Antcliff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MaryAnn Marie Antcliff

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MaryAnn Marie Antcliff In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of

MaryAnn Marie Antcliff

MaryAnn Marie Antcliff passed away twenty-five years ago on November 27, 1994 after an all too short time with us. Mary led a truly selfless life, always in service to others and the number of people that she helped during her 53 years on earth was unparalleled. She lit up every room she entered and had an ability to make even the most recalcitrant people her friends. Mary was truly loved by everyone she met. She gave all of her time, treasure and talent to her family, friends and even strangers. She, along with her husband of 32 years, CSM (Ret.) Robert D. Antcliff, raised her children to be loving, generous, loyal and compassionate individuals.

Mom, we have not forgotten you -

you will be missed forever.

With love, Christopher A. Antcliff, Douglas E. Antcliff, Kenneth W. Antcliff, Jennifer M. Hollingsworth and their families
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 13 to Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MaryAnn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -