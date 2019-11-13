|
In Loving Memory of
MaryAnn Marie Antcliff
MaryAnn Marie Antcliff passed away twenty-five years ago on November 27, 1994 after an all too short time with us. Mary led a truly selfless life, always in service to others and the number of people that she helped during her 53 years on earth was unparalleled. She lit up every room she entered and had an ability to make even the most recalcitrant people her friends. Mary was truly loved by everyone she met. She gave all of her time, treasure and talent to her family, friends and even strangers. She, along with her husband of 32 years, CSM (Ret.) Robert D. Antcliff, raised her children to be loving, generous, loyal and compassionate individuals.
Mom, we have not forgotten you -
you will be missed forever.
With love, Christopher A. Antcliff, Douglas E. Antcliff, Kenneth W. Antcliff, Jennifer M. Hollingsworth and their families
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 13 to Nov. 27, 2019