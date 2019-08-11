|
MaryAnn Sitton
El Paso - Our most beloved Wife, Mother, Sister, Grandmother and Great Grandmother, MaryAnn Kennedy Sitton passed away on July 25, 2019 at her home in El Paso after a battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was 80 years old. MaryAnn was born in Little Rock, Arkansas, on August 31, 1938 to Roger and Anna Kennedy. Her father's job moved the family to El Paso when she was 3 years old and she remained an El Paso resident all her life. MaryAnn was a smart student, graduating second in her class at El Paso High School, where she excelled in many subjects, including Tennis. After attending the University of Texas for one year and Texas Western College for one year, she married her High School sweetheart, Jim Sitton, and settled down to start a family. As a devoted wife and mother, MaryAnn stayed busy being involved in Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, PTA and being a swim team Mom while excelling in the local bowling league. Always a good athlete, MaryAnn continued to play tennis and later took up golf in order to spend more time with her true love, her husband, Jim. Having entrepreneurial spirits, the couple started S&S Catering, which led to the purchase and operating of The Big Fisherman Restaurant in Northeast El Paso. MaryAnn managed staff and kept the books, all while loving the social aspect of restaurant life and working alongside her husband. During their 20 plus years as restaurateurs, Jim and MaryAnn continued to enjoy golf, extensive travel including weekend trips to Ruidoso, New Mexico and watching their favorite sports teams. After retirement, the travel and golf continued while both Jim and MaryAnn became very involved in St. Luke's Episcopal Church in La Union, New Mexico, where MaryAnn was on the Alter Guild and a big contributor to the annual Country Fair. Always a fierce competitor, MaryAnn was known to play a mean game of cards, loving her Wednesday night Shang Hai group of friends. Being a tall woman, MaryAnn had a strong presence that was larger than life. Her infectious laugh and bright, beautiful smile were her trademarks, as she loved to be around people and staying very active. Her active life included a love of a party and the telling of a good joke, but mostly just being around people she loved and her pets. MaryAnn was a true Matriarch to her family and the center of all gatherings…she will be greatly missed every second of everyday! MaryAnn is survived by her beloved husband, Jim Sitton of El Paso, her daughter Judy Allen Williams and her husband Gary of Hempstead, Texas, daughter JoAnn Sitton of El Paso, Texas and her sister Linda Louise Kennedy of Albuquerque, New Mexico. Her grandchildren are Justin and Sasha Allen of Magnolia, Texas, Traci and James Bilski of Brenham, Texas and Darryl and Katy Allen, also of Magnolia, Texas, along with 8 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, James Paul "Jimbo" Sitton, her father, Roger Kennedy, her mother, Anna Frances Juranovich Kennedy and step mother Nelly Bell "NB" Kennedy. A memorial service and celebration of MaryAnn's life will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 7050 McNutt Road, Anthony (La Union), New Mexico, 88021. Any contributions can be made to El Paso Community Foundation's James Paul Sitton Fund, or to St. Luke's Episcopal Church at the above address. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home West. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 11, 2019