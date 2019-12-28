|
Maryann Woloschek (Ryan)
El Paso - MaryAnn (Ryan) Woloschek entered Heaven's Gates on November 16th, 2019.
In Sioux City, Iowa in 1937, was born to parents, Thomas and Monica Ryan.
She fell in love with a young man named Joseph A. Woloschek and they married in 1958.
Together, they had four children: Linda Woloschek-Greenberg, Gregory Woloschek, Douglas Woloschek and Christine (Woloschek) Mack. Her children served as a source of inspiration and a beacon of light and love throughout her life. Her most treasured memories were spent visiting and traveling with her eight grandchildren: Julia, Josef, Christy, Gwendolyn, Ashleigh, Natasha, Jeremiah and Kayla; as well as her great-grandchildren: Garrett, Ellie, Holden, Hayden and Audrey.
MaryAnn's devotion to her family was only surpassed by her faithful commitment to God. As an active member at Queen of Peace Church in El Paso, TX, she dutifully served her community and created many valuable friendships she held dear to her heart.
Her career as a hospital executive flourished while working at Eagle River Memorial Hospital in Eagle River, WI. Until her last moments, MaryAnn could be found at the local YMCA, swimming and participating in water aerobics. Ever the firecracker, she provided infinite wisdom and lively conversation while maintaining a vital role in her son's business, Art Masters in El Paso. And while she keep quite busy, MaryAnn would still find time to peacefully sit with her loyal canine companion, Bacci.
An intimate memorial service took place on November 25th, 2019 at Queen of Peace in El Paso, TX. A burial service is planned for February 21st, 2020 at 2:30 pm at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85024. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you make donations in her name to: Kelly's Food Bank at 915 N. Florence Street in El Paso, TX or to the Humane Society of El Paso located at 419 Fred Wilson Avenue in El Paso, TX. They thank you for anyway you were able to enrich MaryAnn's life and memory.
Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.
Mathew 5:4
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019