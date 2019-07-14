|
Marylou Darr Goodyear
Fair Oaks Ranch, TX - March 26, 1933 - June 24, 2019
Marylou Darr Goodyear, of Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas, passed away on June 24, 2019 at the age of 86. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Clyde E. Goodyear, COL, US Army (ret.); children Linda Arno (Fred), Barbara Haltiwanger (Sandy), Stephanie Bellwood, and Peter Goodyear; ten grandchildren; and five great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents Howard J. and Verda Darr of Philadelphia, PA; daughter, Elizabeth "Betsy" Halter, son-in-law, Eric Bellwood; and granddaughter, Jennifer Haltiwanger.
Marylou was born on March 26, 1933, in Hollidaysburg, PA. She graduated from South Philadelphia High School and pursued advanced studies in art at the Moore Institute of Art. During high school she met her future husband and shortly after graduation they eloped. After several years as newlyweds and two kids later, Clyde graduated from LaSalle College and was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. Then the adventure began . . .
Although Dad was on active duty in the Army, Mom was even more so as an Army wife. From their very earliest days of married life, Mom and Dad were separated by the training demands and distant assignments of the Army, including Dad's tours of duty to Korea and Viet Nam. All told, during her time in the Army, Mom pulled up stakes and relocated to 17 new assignments. Mom went where the Army sent Dad. Together, with their five kids, they lived across the country and around the globe.
Marylou was an accomplished artist, ceramist, and artisan of multiple media. Her artwork in oils, water color and pencil adorn her family's homes. Her ceramics, soft sculptures, and glass art always had a holiday theme and are proudly displayed at special times of the year. Late in life, she designed jewelry of crystal and semi-precious jewels which she generously donated for charitable causes.
In Mom's memory, the family will hold a private Memorial Mass at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in the near future. Additionally, Mom and Dad's cremated remains will be buried together at Arlington National Cemetery (the time to be determined by God). Rest easy, Mom . . . Mission Accomplished.
