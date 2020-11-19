Marylou RobnettMarylou Robnett (nee McIanahan) passed away on November 12 after a brave battle with pancreatic cancer, with her husband and two of her three children by her side. Marylou led an active life with involvements in the Redd-Mulberry Neighborhood Association and the Citizen's Advisory Board at the Westside Regional Command of the El Paso Police Department. She also served as a volunteer at that location as well for nearly 12 years. Although Marylou and Bill went to the same high school in Davenport, Iowa, she had to go to Denver, Colorado to meet her future husband Bill Robnett. Marylou worked at Lowry Air Base and Bill was in the Air Force stationed at the relatively new Air Force Academy. They got married and their first daughter, Deborah, was born in Colorado. After moving back to Iowa, their second daughter, Barbara, was born in Davenport. Shortly thereafter they moved to Clinton, Iowa, where their son BillJr. was born. They spent 19 years there before Bill was transferred to El Paso, Texas. About half of those 19 years was spent on 10 acres of Iowa farmland, where she enjoyed a monstrous garden and chickens, ducks, geese, sheep and a tornado. In moving to El Paso, she became interested in the travel industry and became a Certified Travel Counselor and ultimately co-owner of P. S. Travel. She also maintained contact with and had reunions with a group of Camp Fire Girls that she grew up with. She will be greatly missed not only by her family, but also the many friends she made. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Bill, daughter Deborah Porter(Clifford) of Clinton, daughter Barbara Collins(Scott) of El Paso, and son Bill Jr.(Letty Gonzales) of El Paso, 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Animal Rescue League of El Paso.