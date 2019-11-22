Services
Masa Ota Warner Obituary
Masa Ota Warner

El Paso - MASA OTA WARNER entered into hands of her Lord Jesus on Monday, November 18, 2019 at the age of 94. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Edward D. Warner, son Charles Arthur Warner, son-in-law James W. Fitzgerald, parents Ikuyo and Miyokichi Ota, sisters Mie Ota and Eiko Matsuda. She is survived by her loving children; Edward James Warner and Grace Marie Fitzgerald, her grandchildren; Jennifer Lynn Warren (Derek), Ryan Philip Warner, her great grandchildren; Clark Warren and Logan Warren; cousins, nieces and nephews in Japan; Grace Thomas (Henry), nieces and nephews from New York State. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Sunset Funeral Home-West. Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 10:00 AM at First Baptist Church (Ford Chapel), 805 Montana. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens of the Valley in Santa Teresa, NM. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-West, 480 N. Resler Dr. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
