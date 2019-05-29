|
|
Mathew Julian Ambriz
El Paso - Mathew Julian Ambriz 17, of Horizon City, Tx. was called up to Heaven with our "Glorious God" on May 26, 2019. He was born on July 24, 2001, son of Sergio Ambriz & Sally Olmos along with Stepdad Israel Olmos. He is also survived by his Biological Big Brother Andrew Sanchez, Stepbrothers Sebastian Gutierrez,Joshua Gutierrez & Christopher Gutierrez Half Siblings Alex Ambriz, Eunice Ambriz, Antonio Ambriz & Jenny Ambriz. Survived also by his Grandparents Irma Silva & Felipe Ambriz, many aunts, uncles, & cousins. Preceded by his Grandpa Lawrence Silva & Grandma Maria-Don Chayo Ambriz. Mathew known as (Mattie or Buddha) had been fighting the battle of brain cancer for over 10 years. Due to his brain tumor came along recent other complications. Mattie fought his battle hard and strong up to the very end. Mattie was known to have the most beautiful smile and loving heart. Mattie went by (Live life to the fullest) he lived in the Horizon City Community his whole life and ended his 11th grade at Horizon High. There are so many people that came in to his life and we would like to take this time to THANK EVERYONE. Mathew you will always be my one and only Hero we love you so much son. Enjoy heaven with Grandpa. I will see you when I see you, Mom. Services: Crestview Funeral Home 1462 N. Zaragoza El Paso, Texas 79936 on May 30, 2019. Visitation 5pm to 9pm. Prayer Service will be at 7:00pm.
Published in El Paso Times on May 29, 2019