|
|
Matilde Alicia Garcia
El Paso - Matilde Alicia "Tillie" Garcia, born March 14, 1939, was called home by our loving Father on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. She was a lifelong resident of El Paso and was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Rodolfo "Rofy" Garcia. Daughters; Terri Garcia, Elizabeth Kennedy, Sandra Garcia, Margaret Garcia and Becky Ferguson (Jon) and sons; Rudy Garcia Jr. (Carol Sanders), Ben Garcia (Donna), Mike Garcia, and Matthew Garcia (Claudia), 16 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren, all of whom have been abundantly blessed to have loved and been loved by this amazingly, wonderful woman. She is also survived by her two sisters Anna Rodriguez and Mary Rosales and four brothers, Salvador, Charlie, Gregorio, and Patricio Escandon.
Visitation will be on Thursday, September 12, 2019 between 5 and 9 pm. with the recitation of the Rosary at 7 pm. at Funeraria Del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Ave. Funeral mass will be held at St. Plus X Catholic Church at 10 am. Pallbearers will be Rudy Garcia Jr., Ben Garcia, Mike Garcia, Matthew Garcia, David Gonzalez, and Andrew Gonzalez. Honorary pallbearers will be Ricky Garcia, Joel Emile, Matthew Garcia, and Anthony Coye-Kennedy. Interment will be in Memory Gardens of the Valley. Arrangements made by Martin Funeral Home Central.
A very sincere thank you to Bien Vivir and care providers. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
Rest in eternal peace our sweet Angel!
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 10, 2019