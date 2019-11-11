Services
Matthew Michael Pepe

Matthew Michael Pepe Obituary
Matthew Michael Pepe

Matthew Michael Pepe passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 9th. He was 36 years old.

Matt is survived by his wife Claudia, his beautiful daughter Olivia, sister Shannon, mother Sarah and father Joe.

Matt graduated from Cathedral High School and went on to get his Bachelor's degree at The University of Arizona and his MBA from SMU.

He worked at Majestic Realtors and was instrumental in the development of Montecillo Smart Community and TopGolf. Matt was very active in the community and truly loved El Paso. He was past president of El Paso Pro Musica and a board member of The Borderplex Alliance.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 14th from 5-9pm at La Paz Faith Memorial & Spiritual Center. 1201 N. Piedras St., El Paso, TX 79930.

Funeral services will be held Friday, November 15th at 1:30pm at The Church of St. Clement. 810 N. Campbell, El Paso, TX 79902.

Services entrusted to Perches Funeral Home West.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019
