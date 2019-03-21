|
|
Maureen B. McClain
El Paso - Maureen B McClain of El Paso was called Home on Saturday March 9, 2019. She is survived by her husband Frederick, her children Laura and Franklin, her grandchildren Kathleen, Benjamin, and Courtney, her siblings Kelly La Rue, Mary La Rue and M Erin La Rue, and many other loving family members and friends.
A memorial service celebrating Maureen's life will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10:00 AM in the Salvation Army Worship Center located at 4900 Hercules Ave in El Paso, Texas. A potluck meal will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, it was Maureen's wish that donations be made to the Salvation Army.
I am the Resurrection and the Life, says the Lord. Whoever has faith in me shall have life even though he die.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 21 to Mar. 24, 2019