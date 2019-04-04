|
|
Maureen Ponce Singleton
Tulsa, OK - Maureen Ponce Singleton was born May 22, 1945 in El Paso, TX to Earnest & Mary (Serrano) Ponce and passed away April 2, 2019 surrounded by family and friends in her home in Tulsa, OK.
Married to Jim Singleton and residing in the home they made together in Tulsa, Maureen was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church. Maureen never lost her fight for life.
Maureen was preceded in death by her parents and her loving son, David. She is survived by her husband, Jim Singleton; her brother, Wayne (Terry) Ponce; her stepdaughter, Jamie (Rob) Morrisseau; her grandchildren, Elise Morrisseau and Jack Morrisseau; her nephew, Rusty Surratt; her brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, David & Kari Singleton, Susan Jones, JoNell (Michael) Hardison; and many cousins and friends. Her loyal companions Lillie and Katie were always by her side as well.
The family suggests contributions may be made in Maureen's honor to the El Paso Museum of History, 510 N. Santa Fe, El Paso, TX 79901, St. John's Episcopal Church, 4200 S. Atlanta Place, Tulsa, OK 74105 or Grace Hospice of Oklahoma, 6218 S. Lewis Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, April 8, at St. John's Episcopal Church, 4200 S. Atlanta Place.
Ninde Brookside, 918.742.5556, ninde.com
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 4, 2019