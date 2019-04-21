|
|
Maureen Ponce Singleton was born May 22, 1945 in El Paso, TX to Earnest & Mary (Serrano) Ponce and passed away April 2, 2019 surrounded by family and friends in her home in Tulsa, OK.
Married to Jim Singleton and residing in the home they made together in Tulsa, Maureen was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church. Maureen never lost her fight for life.
Maureen was preceded in death by her parents and her loving son, David, whose memorial sculpture is in the garden of the Church of Saint Clement in El Passo, TX. She is survived by her husband, Jim Singleton; her brother, Wayne (Terry) Ponce; her stepdaughter, Jamie (Rob) Morrisseau; her grandchildren, Elise Morrisseau and Jack Morrisseau; her nephew, Rusty Surratt; her brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, David & Kari Singleton, Susan Jones, JoNell (Michael) Hardison; and many cousins and friends. Her loyal companions Lillie and Katie were always by her side as well.
The family suggests contributions may be made in Maureen's honor to the El Paso Museum of History, 510 N. Santa Fe, El Paso, TX 79901.
A memorial service—Celebration of Life, will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Saint Clement, in the McKee Chapel, (corner of Campbell and Yandell). All are welcome to the service and the reception following, at the Church of Saint Clement.
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 21, 2019